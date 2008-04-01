Kestrel expands cable & connector division

Following growing demand for its products the Cable and Connector Division of offshore PCB logistics specialists Kestrel International Circuits has appointed Fred May as divisional Sales Manager Cables and Connectors.

Welcoming Fred to Kestrel managing director David Grant commented that “Focusing on the very best service in cable and connector supply has resulted in increasing year on year sales growth which has enabled further expansion of our services and now with the appointment of Fred May we have his considerable experience and knowledge of the cable and connector market to further support our customers and to build on our success



Fred has 25 years of experience in the cable and Cable and Connector industry and in his spare time is involved in raising funds for a number of local and national charities as well as enjoying walking and music. Fred spoke about his new role “Joining Kestrel is particularly exciting as our Cable and Connector division continues to expand creating many new challenges and opportunities. I also look forward to working with our customers old and new.