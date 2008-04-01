Teknek boosts US market presence with<br>Technica distributor agreement

Teknek has strengthened its US presence with a distributor agreement with West Coast based Technica and East Coast based affiliate Atlantech to assume responsibility for the Teknek product line within the electronics sector.

Stephen Mitchell, CEO of Teknek said: "We have had a good working relationship with Technica for many years. Now that Technica has a strong East Coast counterpart in Atlantech and they both sell the Panasonic pick and place range it made sense to let them sell our product alongside it."