Provigent raises additional $4m

Chip developer Provigent has raised an additional $4 million in its fourth financing round, boosting the round to $20 million altogether.

Globe reports that Stata Venture Partners, founded by Analog Devices chairman Ray Stata, increased its investment from $1 million to $4 million.



Other investors in the developer of system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions are Pitango Venture, Sequoia, Delta Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Globespan, Ascend Technology and Qualcomm co-founder Dr. Andrew Viterbi.