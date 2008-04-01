Nokia refuses to pay back subsidies

Nokia sees no reasons to pay back subsidies that were granted by the North-Rhine Westphalian State Government.

"We neither transferred money nor do we intent to do so", said Kristina Bohlmann, spokesperson for Nokia, on Monday soon after the deadline had run out.



As evertiq reported, the North-Rhine-Westphalian government had demanded € 60 million from Nokia, following the closure of their facility in Bochum, Germany. It stated that the company had not created a sufficient number of jobs, which was a crucial point in the subsidy-contract. Nokia has challenged these allegations. The German federal state has threatened to proceed with a lawsuit, if Nokia does not pay.



"We are in constructive talks with the government since January this year", said Bohlmann. Nokia wants to continue these talks, despite the fact that both parties hold different viewpoints on the matter.