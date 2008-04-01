Protests & fire outside Sanmina-SCI<br>in Cherbourg, France

Employees gathered around a burning stack of pallets and tires to a sense of anger and resignation.

Yesterday the plant was preparing for the imminent closure. The employees also feel a sense of relief as the plant closure already started in November last year. Most have been sent dismissal letters.



In the afternoon rumors spread that a purchase offer has been made. Nothing was confirmed however. Alcatel might lease the premises from Sanmina, which would offer jobs to some people, according to Cherbourg maville.



Moreover, people were angered by the fact that Sanmina already stationed lorries that would move equipment to other manufacturing facilities.