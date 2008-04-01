ANSYS acquires Ansoft

ANSYS and Ansoft have signed a definitive agreement whereby ANSYS will acquire Ansoft for a purchase price of approximately $832 million in a mix of cash and ANSYS common stock.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Ansoft stockholders will receive $16.25 in cash and 0.431882 shares of ANSYS common stock for each outstanding Ansoft share.



ANSYS intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction with approximately $70 million of cash on-hand from the combined organization and approximately $346 million from the proceeds of a $450 million unsecured senior term loan credit facility.



The acquisition of Ansoft is ANSYS' first foray into the broader EDA software industry and will enhance the breadth, functionality, usability and interoperability of the combined ANSYS portfolio of engineering simulation solutions. The combination is expected to increase operational efficiency and lower design and engineering costs for customers, and accelerate development and delivery of new and innovative products to the marketplace.