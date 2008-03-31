GSPK Circuits acquired by TCL Group

UK based GSPK Ltd and the TCL Group announce the sale of GSPK Circuits Ltd to the TCL group.

TCL have acquired the majority shareholding in the company. This unprecedented move now strengthens the companies’ united overall position in the marketplace; making them one of the top three PCB suppliers in the UK.



This acquisition compliments the existing PCB capabilities of the TCL group; volume Far East supply through Daleba Electronics Ltd, and thermal circuit manufacturing through DK Thermal Ltd. The development of the GSPK/TCL relationship over the past few months has served to provide an excellent fit and job security in what is a very difficult marketplace.



Graham Keddie OBE, former Chairman of GSPK Circuits Ltd said – “We have high hopes for the future and are envisaging great synergies between all parties concerned. This unprecedented move will unequivocally strengthen market position. I am very pleased with the outcome as this development will provide a broader product offering and scope for further market development.”



“This is a new dawn for GSPK Circuits and is good news for our customers.” – adds Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd – “In retaining the exclusive use of the GSPK Circuits brand name, this development will not only allow us to support our existing customer base but will help us to attract global players with a need for excellent short term lead times and robust volume PCB supply which we will now be able to source through Daleba.”



Director of the TCL Group and new Chairman of GSPK Circuits - Andrew Grisbrooke said – “We see this acquisition as a major step forward in our mission to be the UK’s number one specialist PCB supplier and in further developing our European presence.”