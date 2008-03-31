Isola announces launch of FR408HR

Isola, a designer, developer and manufacturer of high performance base materials for the printed circuit board industry, announced the launch of FR408HR.

FR408HR's thermally and electrically enhanced resin system is designed to meet the OEM needs for new designs that have high layer counts, heavier copper weights and require higher bandwidth. FR408 HR has a Tg of 200 Deg C, a decomposition temperature of 356 Deg C and delivers a 35% reduction in Z axis expansion and a 25% improvement in dielectric properties over competitive products in its space.



FR408HR addresses the performance gaps that exist today in the high speed and high frequency design space such as the ability of a product to withstand elevated temperature assembly and sensitivity to moisture while delivering excellent electrical performance.



The product is currently being manufactured in Chandler Arizona and is under scale up in Isola's Asian facilities.