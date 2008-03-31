Ricor acquires InnerSense

Israel based Ricor Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems has acquired UK based InnerSense Ltd. Ricor thus expands its activities from cryogenic equipment and purging solutions to diagnostic systems.

InnerSense has developed the “Smart Wafer” technology that provides engineers the means to record the forces acting on a wafer as it is handled by wafer fabrication equipment. This approach delivers a yield boost as it provides a statistical monitoring method for abnormal mechanical events in IC manufacturing and can be used as a cornerstone of an intelligent maintenance program (High Precision Maintenance) by routinely measuring equipment wear in a non invasive approach.



Yigal Tomer and Erez Harel, the InnerSense Co-CEO’s, are pleased with the acquisition. "It is very positive for InnerSense and for our customers and partners”, they explain. “InnerSense will continue to operate as an autonomous business unit within Ricor. Being part of a large company means we have now access to a much wider pool of resources and financial strength, enabling us to develop the best products for the upcoming challenges. We believe this acquisition will enable us to leverage our sales and support organization and capitalize on our technical expertise to expand into an important high-growth segment of the market.”