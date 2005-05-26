Electronics Production | May 26, 2005
Trio in co-op to develop flash rival
IBM, Infineon and Macronix have formed a joint research initiative to further develop the PCM(Phase Change Memory) technology.
PCM is predicted to compete with the Flash memory technology by among others faster read/write features. It is the phase changing from a special material from amorphous to a crystalline structure that provides shorter read/write cycles than storing data as an electrical charge.
"Flash is slow to write and erase, so it's not a memory you want to use in operating mode where you write all the time, and flash has limited endurance of about 10 to the fifth time", said Bill Gallagher, senior manager of exploratory non-volatile memory at IBM. "Phase change, it seems, will be better in those regards and it's a memory that works well in very small devices. It isn't completely proven, but the hope is that when flash runs into difficulties continuing to scale, phase change memory may be a good option to go to."
In this research area theese three companies are not alone, and certainly not the first. Philips, Elpida Memory and STM are companies probably even closer to enter the market with it's products than the new trio. "We're on the research side; others may go to product quicker, but I think we'll exploit the full potential," Gallagher said to ElectronicsWeekly.com. "Hopefully what will come out of this alliance is us really probing the unknown, the new materials, and pushing it further than others might", he finishes.
"Flash is slow to write and erase, so it's not a memory you want to use in operating mode where you write all the time, and flash has limited endurance of about 10 to the fifth time", said Bill Gallagher, senior manager of exploratory non-volatile memory at IBM. "Phase change, it seems, will be better in those regards and it's a memory that works well in very small devices. It isn't completely proven, but the hope is that when flash runs into difficulties continuing to scale, phase change memory may be a good option to go to."
In this research area theese three companies are not alone, and certainly not the first. Philips, Elpida Memory and STM are companies probably even closer to enter the market with it's products than the new trio. "We're on the research side; others may go to product quicker, but I think we'll exploit the full potential," Gallagher said to ElectronicsWeekly.com. "Hopefully what will come out of this alliance is us really probing the unknown, the new materials, and pushing it further than others might", he finishes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments