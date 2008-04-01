SMT & Inspection | April 01, 2008
IPTE improves Easyrouter
IPTE, a supplier of printed circuit board separating systems (PCB router or depaneler), has added new functions to its EasyRouter for off-line operation and made it even more productive.
A newly developed CAD data conversion module now minimizes the time for the generation of depaneling programs to a mere 10 minutes, provided the machine cut routines are integrated in the CAD file. Another novel feature is the incorporation of two different PCBs in the same work-piece holder for the cutting process. This feature helps to reduce the tooling costs. As a third improvement the Easy Router is also available with a light-curtain gate. This way the handling time can be significantly reduced without any deficit in operator safety. Last but not least, the new EasyRouter model is capable of collecting the dust on the top or bottom side of the PCB.
The simple handling allows "plug-and-play" use. The machine is equipped with a milling tool featuring a speed of up to 80 mm/s for the fast routing of circuit boards from above. The loading and unloading of the depaneler takes place manually during the separating process via a rotating table on which non-complex and highly functional work-piece holders are mounted.
The X and Y drive mechanisms for the milling operation during the separating process are equipped with modern, fast and precise linear-motor axes. For the easy programming of the depaneling process, the EasyRouter features the camera-based CATS (Camera Aided Teaching System). Moreover, the programming can be carried out by using dxf files or with G-data codes. Both capabilities are available for off-line or on-line operation respectively.
This image has nothing to do this with this article.
The simple handling allows "plug-and-play" use. The machine is equipped with a milling tool featuring a speed of up to 80 mm/s for the fast routing of circuit boards from above. The loading and unloading of the depaneler takes place manually during the separating process via a rotating table on which non-complex and highly functional work-piece holders are mounted.
The X and Y drive mechanisms for the milling operation during the separating process are equipped with modern, fast and precise linear-motor axes. For the easy programming of the depaneling process, the EasyRouter features the camera-based CATS (Camera Aided Teaching System). Moreover, the programming can be carried out by using dxf files or with G-data codes. Both capabilities are available for off-line or on-line operation respectively.
This image has nothing to do this with this article.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments