IPTE improves Easyrouter

IPTE, a supplier of printed circuit board separating systems (PCB router or depaneler), has added new functions to its EasyRouter for off-line operation and made it even more productive.

A newly developed CAD data conversion module now minimizes the time for the generation of depaneling programs to a mere 10 minutes, provided the machine cut routines are integrated in the CAD file. Another novel feature is the incorporation of two different PCBs in the same work-piece holder for the cutting process. This feature helps to reduce the tooling costs. As a third improvement the Easy Router is also available with a light-curtain gate. This way the handling time can be significantly reduced without any deficit in operator safety. Last but not least, the new EasyRouter model is capable of collecting the dust on the top or bottom side of the PCB.



The simple handling allows "plug-and-play" use. The machine is equipped with a milling tool featuring a speed of up to 80 mm/s for the fast routing of circuit boards from above. The loading and unloading of the depaneler takes place manually during the separating process via a rotating table on which non-complex and highly functional work-piece holders are mounted.



The X and Y drive mechanisms for the milling operation during the separating process are equipped with modern, fast and precise linear-motor axes. For the easy programming of the depaneling process, the EasyRouter features the camera-based CATS (Camera Aided Teaching System). Moreover, the programming can be carried out by using dxf files or with G-data codes. Both capabilities are available for off-line or on-line operation respectively.



