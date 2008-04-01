Freescale in cooperation with Siemens

Freescale's 4Mbit MRAM device has been integrated into Siemens' Simatic Multipanel MP 277 and MP 377 human machine interface (HMI) used in industrial automation systems.

Freescale Semiconductor, a provider of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products, is providing non-volatile MRAM technology for an industrial touch-screen application developed by Siemens' Industry Automation division.



The user-programmable SoftPLC option enables the implementation of a comprehensive, expandable machine control system in a small form factor that helps reduce overall system cost. The multi-panels allow the integration of several automation tasks on a single platform using the SoftPLC.



Freescale's 4Mbit MRAM device was selected for this rugged industrial application platform after extensive Siemens qualification testing. Key highlights of the Simatic multi-panel HMI series include exceptional connectivity options and a non-volatile alarm buffer that does not require an additional backup battery in the event of an unexpected power loss. The touch screens and keyboards enable the multi-panels to be used for precise, efficient operator control and monitoring.