CAP-XX in partnership with Murata

UK based CAP-XX has signed a letter of intent with Murata Manufacturing, Japan to establish a partnership to provide high performance super-capacitors to a range of sectors, notably the mobile handset industry.

Murata will focus on mass production, sales & marketing, while CAP-XX is leading the material development of the next generation products. CAP-XX said it will receive licence fees and a royalty based on the volume of sales of super capacitors.