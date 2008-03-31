Union says that 80 will have<br>to go at Note in Sweden

evertiq reported last week that the EMS-provider Note plans to lay off approximately 40 people at their plant in Norrtälje. According to the Union as many as 80 will lose their job in the facility in Norrtälje as earlier as May 15.

This number includes the lay-offs announced last week as well as the ones that Note announced in January this year.



The union has suggested a quid-pro-quo offer, a longer notice period and additional staff training. However, the offer has not yet been commented by the management.



Mirza Sendic Union spokesperson at Note Norrtälje and Agneta Pettersson, secretary at the Union say that the lay-off is due various factors. The number of customers has declined and the production will be moved to low-wage-countries as well as the increased profit margin announced by the group’s managing board.