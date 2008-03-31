Escatec invest in a Asymtek Dispenser

Swiss based EMS provider Escatec has invested in the Asymtek Dispenser represents a further step in the extension of its microsystems capabilities.

Microsystems technology is one of the most promising fields for the provider of electronics services, because the technological demands involved in the manufacture of electronic instruments become ever more stringent.



The Asymtek Dispenser manufactures precise capsules for electronic modules with unhoused microelectronic components. These are used, for example, in highly-miniaturized electronic displays and in cameras, and have various functions. They can protect the hair-fine bonding wires which provide the electrical connections between semiconductor chips and circuit boards. The machine operates in the new Escatec’s clean room ISO class 7 in order to attain quality during the cementing process.