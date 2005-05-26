Visiprise grows top line revenue 40 %

Visiprise has surpassed its financial and operational goals ending 2004 with 40 percent top-line revenue growth and more than 100 percent license revenue growth.



2004 was an important year for Visiprise as the company were able to significantly increase to there penetration into enterprise accounts, growing license bookings in these global accounts alone by 500 percent.”



Visiprise continued during 2004 to help manufacturers manage and control global operations and improve quality and compliance, announcing new customers including Actia Group, Westinghouse Rail Systems, Thales Avionics, and Solectron. Visiprise’s professional services team completed 31 new deployments - six of which were multi-site, global installations. In 2004, Visiprise Manufacturing was deployed at facilities in China, Czech Republic, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Estonia, Tunisia, Romania and Hungary.



Visiprise also collaborated with product lifecycle management (PLM) software and services leader, UGS, in winning the global business for a leading aerospace manufacturer. The integrated Visiprise/UGS solution equips this aerospace manufacturer with fully integrated manufacturing planning and execution capabilities, providing complete visibility of data from their design processes through production. Partnership efforts during 2004 were very successful, culminating in Visiprise’s announced partnership agreement with SAP AG, under which the two companies have entered into a collaborative development, marketing and selling agreement. As a result, SAP and Visiprise now have the ability to offer a turnkey business software solution based upon SAP NetWeaver™ to the discrete manufacturing markets.