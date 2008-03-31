EADS in contract with the U.K.<br>Ministry of Defence

AirTanker, the EADS-led consortium, has signed a 27 year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence for the provision of air transport and air refuelling capability to the Royal Air Force.

The AirTanker consortium has also completed its financing for the programmer, raising approx £2.5 billion (€3.2 billion) for investment in the fleet, a new operational base and associated infrastructure.



The Future Strategic Tanker Aircraft (FSTA) programme includes the provision of a fleet of 14 new tanker aircraft, based on the latest generation Airbus A330-200 to enter service from 2011, replacing the previous fleet of VC-10 and Tristar refuelling aircraft. The contract also includes provision for all necessary infrastructure, training, maintenance, flight management, fleet management and ground services.



The A330 FSTA aircraft will be more than 50% British by value. Through this agreement, EADS will become the RAF’s supplier of transport aircraft, complementing its existing commitment to supply 25 A400M aircraft to the UK forces.



