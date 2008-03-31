Axis invests in Environmental Test Kit

UK based EMS provider Axis Electronics has commissioned the design and installation of a environmental test chamber that can cope with extreme temperatures without the need for liquid nitrogen.

Axis Managing Director Phil Inness said: “We were concerned about the cost and also the inconvenience of having to manage liquid nitrogen storage with a variable test demand. However this new chamber has given us faster response times, greater technical expertise and reduced costs. As environmental stress screening runs almost daily we are now able to respond instantly to customer demands.“



The new high-performance chamber is mechanically cooled and has a LINEAR ramp rate of 15°C/min over a temperature range of -55°C to +125°C and a full temperature range of -70°C to +160°C.