10 million order of 3G iPhone to<br>Foxconn might be rumour

A Gartner analyst had stated that Apple had placed a 10 million order of 3G iPhones with Foxconn. However a new report show that this might have been misunderstood by Gartner. According to Foxconn officials the company has received an order but no amount has been revealed.

InfoWorld reported today, that the comments were misinterpreted. Bob Hafner at Gartner said, that they do believe the next version of the phone will be 3G, but "we have not got confirmation that an order had been placed."



As evertiq reported on Friday, Foxconn has secured an exclusive contract with Apple to manufacture a new iPhone. A Foxconn official, who declined to be named, said that the company was in talks with Apple, but provided no further details, Washington Post reports.



The more advanced version of the iPhone is likely to come with the faster 3G chip and could be launched as early as May.