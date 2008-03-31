Nokia to add 5,500 workers in India

Nokia plans to recruit 5,500 more workers in its Indian facility in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) this year, taking its total headcount to 15,000.

“A significant number of jobs will be created by Nokia’s manufacturing plant. We are also increasing the headcount in the research and development team,” said Mr Bimal Rath, Head Human Resources, Nokia India.



The Hindu Business Line reports that Nokia already has 8,000 people at the handset manufacturing plant and another 900 at its R&D facility. The mobile phone manufacturer will invest $75 million in 2008, taking the total investment in the plant to $285 million.



Approximately 50% of the production is manufactured for the local market. The other half is exported the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



The Nokia telecom park has signed up with global component manufacturers including Salcomp, Aspocomp, Foxconn, Perlos, Jabil, Laird and Wintek.