SMTR taking over Flextronics<br>former facility in NC

SMT Resource Group LLC is announcing further expansion in NC by moving its Technical Center and warehousing operations to a former Flextronics manufacturing building in Youngsville north of Raleigh NC.

In addition to providing additional space for warehousing, the power and air utilities that Flextronics used to run their factory, it allows SMT equipment to be positioned for easy restoration, testing and demo. The building has climate controlled manufacturing and warehouse space plus offices and multi use areas.



SMTR also plans to set up two fully operational lines in a separate secure area for “time share” use by small manufactures, who need SMT assembly but that are not yet ready to invest in equipment. These lines will also be for sale for those customers needing entire fully functional, integrated manufacturing lines quickly.



The size and capability of this facility will allow SMTR to consolidate their other two facilities in Temple Texas and nearby Wake Forest, NC into this facility.



Currently SMTR also provides Strategic Storage of equipment owned by major EMS and OEM manufacturers.