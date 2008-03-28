Electronics Production | March 28, 2008
Siemens fires British CEO Tom White
Horst J. Kayser, head of Siemens Corporate Strategy, has been appointed Chief Executive of Siemens’ Regional Company in the United Kingdom.
At the same time, he will become CEO of Siemens’ North West Europe cluster. In the new structure, this cluster comprises the business activities of Siemens in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Poland and the Baltic States Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
This cluster represents about €9 billion of revenue, which is significantly more than 10% of Siemens’ total revenue.
Horst Kayser will take over as Chief Executive of Siemens plc. when a successor as Siemens strategy head has been found. Tom White, the current Chief Executive of Siemens plc., has resigned from the company effective March 31, 2008. The current Chief Financial Officer, Andreas Goss, will provisionally also serve as Chief Executive of Siemens plc. as of April 1.
Siemens’ CEO Peter Löscher has draw fast consequences following the disastrous performance of the IT-segment in Great Britain, a significant market for Siemens. Two weeks ago the company announced that they had lost a contract with the British Ministry of Labour, as Siemens was unable to fulfil contract requirements.
