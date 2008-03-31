Nokia: Romanian prosecution<br>is now investigating

The Romanian Anti-Corruption Prosecution DNA is now investigating money flow for the Nokia facility at Jucu, near Cluj in Romania.

After the first German wave of anger about the closure of the Nokia facility in Bochum, Germany has levelled off, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer is now attracting the attention of the Romanian Prosecution.



Marius Nicoara, president of the district Cluj, has been asked by the DNA to hand over all relevant data and written statements that correlate to the Nokia facility.



According to HotNews.ro, individuals as well as companies could have had insider knowledge about the Nokia deal. This could have been used to make money. They are also investigating if Nkia has received any subsidies prior to the deal.



As evertiq reported earlier, Nicoara had stated in February that the Finnish company has the right to be exempt from property taxes (law490/2003), as all other companies with facilities in the industrial park.