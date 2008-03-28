Incap appoints new CFO

Eeva Vaajoensuu born 1969, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team of Incap as from 14 April 2008.

Her main responsibilities will be Group-level Administration, Financing and IT Management. Prior to joining Incap, Eeva Vaajoensuu has served as Financial Manager in Sarlin Group Oy Ab since 2006. Before that, as from 1997, she has held different positions in finance and administration at Schindler Oy, among others as Financial Manager.