Continental to cut even more jobs

Continental plans to cut additional jobs as part of the integration of its VDO unit and transfer part of its production to low-wage countries.

Reuters reports that a Continental spokesperson announced yesterday that an additional 1.500 – 2.000 jobs will be cut world-wide. The changes will affect the manufacturing of electronic components. Continental Powertrains has two European facilities in Regensburg, Germany and Foix, France.



The German tire and automotives parts supplier acquired VDO from Siemens last summer, and previously said it plans to cut 2.000 jobs in Germany.