Organisational changes within KOA Europe

Effective April 1st, 2008, Ulli Lochmann, President and General Sales Manager of KOA Europe in Dägeling, will resign from his duties for personal and private reasons.

His successor as President will be Yuji Iwasa, formerly Executive VP KOA Europe. Mr. Iwasa will be supported by Sabine Wagner, appointed Executive VP for Business Planning, and Dr. Arne Albertsen, who will be in charge of the Sales & Marketing, the Design-in and the Customer Service as new General Sales Manager.



The other management team members of KOA Europe with Jochen Stange (VP Product Quality) and Gerhard Krämer (VP Logistics) remain in place.