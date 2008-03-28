Strike in Douarnenez, France because of job cuts at Asteel, EADS and Gexel

Around 400 people gathered in the streets of Douarnenez, France yesterday, to protest about the closedown and cuts back of employees in the electronics industry.

In December 2007 the telecommunications company Gexel closed down there plant in Douarnenez, France and 24 jobs where lost. In January 2008 the closure of electronics EADS with a social plan for 35 employees has taken place, Letelegramme reports. And now as evertiq previously announced the EMS provider Asteel Britain-Technology (Electronic and plastics) is proposing a social plan for 42 of its 146 employees.



