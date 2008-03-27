Saturn Electronics installs Mania Micro 200

Saturn Electronics has added the Mania Micro 200 Universal Grid Tester to its Romulus based Testing and Reliability Department.

Saturn acquires all highest levels of capability and performance while prudently maintaining the company’s philosophy of fiscal responsibility and sound investment that allows Saturn to continuously reduce its cost in the competitive PCB Industry. Furthermore, the grid tester is specifically designed to reduce the cost of the test parameters while maintaining the high level of performance.



“The Micro 200 is everything Saturn is all about. High reliability, excellent price to performance ratio,” says an exuberant Yash Sutariya, V.P. for Saturn. “The Micro 200 is $170,000 brand new, straight off the pallet. This one was brand new, straight off the pallet,” he says proudly banging the metal sides of the latest installation.” But we paid only $22,000 for it. That is precisely how we are able to remain cost-effective and why our customer base continues to grow.”