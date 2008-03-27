Production at Sanmina-SCI Cherbourg,<br>France will end in April

evertiq.com has earlier reported that Sanmina-SCI will close down its plant in Cherbourg, France. The production at the plant will stop on April 1.

The Cherbourg facility is the last of Sanmina-SCI plants in France. The production as evertiq.com previously announced will be transferred to Hungary and Thailand, Challenges reports. The plant currently employs 300 people. The factory was purchased by Sanmina-SCI from Alcatel in 2002. Sanmina-SCI has already closed the factories in Grenoble and Châteaudun.



Another report is also stating that Sanmina-SCI is laying off 24 employees on April 18 in Guntersville, USA where it has three locations.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.