Conflict at STMicroelectronics in Rousset, France escalates

The conflict between the management of STMicroelectronics and part of the production staff at has escalated this morning.

A series of "preventive strikes" were conducted, followed by a strike since March 20. The entrance to the factory for semiconductors remained blocked to all vehicles, but remains accessible on foot.



Usinenouvelle reports that the movement initiated by the unions focuses on wage increases higher than those proposed by the management in a meeting on March 20.



STM proposes a general increase of 1.7% in wages from April 1, and a 1% increase tied to merit – 0.1% for the entire female staff and 0.4% seniority bonus. Such measures are still inferior to union demands: a general increase of 3%, along with a basic level of 100 euros for the lowest wages.



They also demand an increase in the transportation allowance to offset the rising cost of fuel.