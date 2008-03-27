Nokia handsets with chips from new suppliers

Despite announcing in August of 2007 it would diversify its chip procurement, Nokia is unlikely to do just that in 2008.

Nokia originally planned to diversify its chip procurement among several chipmakers. However Nokia’s slow component procurement suggests that new handsets built on chips from new suppliers will be introduced in 2009 at the earliest.



Handsets that will be launched 2008 will not use chips from Broadcom, Infineon Technologies or STMicroelectronics.



A strict component strategy at Nokia, also suggests that it takes 1-2 years for the alteration of the process. Nokia has to consider solutions in terms of technology, service and price competitiveness.