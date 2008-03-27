Romania to provide information about financial help to Nokia

According to a report in the „Westdeutschen Allgemeine Zeitung“, the EU-Commission asks for information about subsidies for mobile phone manufacturer Nokia.

Evertiq reported that the Finland based company is closing down its facility in Bochum, Germany. This will affect 2300 staff there. Nokia also plans to outsource production to a facility in Cluj, Romania.



The EU-Commission now asks Romanian Authorities to provide information of subsidy payments to Nokia, reports the WAZ.



The EU is examining, if Romania’s subsidies comply with EU regulations. According the EU information, Nokia has not applied or received subsidies for its production facilities in Cluj. Brussels has also exempted payments from the former Phare-Programme.



Evertiq also reported previously that the North Rhine-Westphalian state government is considering the repayment of €60 million in subsidies that Nokia received.