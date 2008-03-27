Norwegian billionaire wants to purchase<br>Flextronics real estate

Norwegian billionaire wants to purchase the Flextronics real estate in Visby on the island Gotland in Sweden.

In 2003 Flextronics close down the production facility in Visby Gotland and 164 people lost their job. What kind of activities will be introduced into the Flextronics real estate is not yet clear. A sports arena is an option. Eva Nypelius confirms that there are negotiations about the Flextronics real estate.



The Norwegian billionaire Petter Stordalen is Norway’s hotel king. He controls the hotel chain Choice Hotels Scandinavia and has recently built Stockholm’s largest hotel.