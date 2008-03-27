LPKF increases by 6.1% in 2007

German based LPKF was able to increase turnover in 2007 by 6.1% to f €42.2 million (PY: €39.7 million).

The EBIT is €6.0 million (PY: €6.3 million) as planned. Measurements to further expand the growth segments MID, plastic welding and solar have lead to a profit, little over the 2006 figures.



Orders increased by 25% (€6.1 million) to €7.6 million. Order inflow increased by 12.3% to €43.1 million (PY: €38.4 million). With a 25% increase for orders in hand, 2008 looks bright for the company.