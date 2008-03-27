Flextronics plant in Russia will produce for the Russian market

evertiq reported earlier that EMS provider Flextronics will produce LCD TV’s at its new plant in Russia. The LCD tv sets will be produced for the Russian market.

According to latest reports the LCD TV’s that will be produced at Flextronics plant in Russia will be produced for the Russian market only. Flextronics hopes that the duty on components will be reduced in Russia. In the first year turnover should be up to $ 100 million, and then rise to $ 500 million.