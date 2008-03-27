Printar installs GreenJet at<br>Jenaer Leiterplatten

Printar has announced the installation of GreenJet at German based Jenaer Leiterplatten.

Jenaer Leiterlatten is a long-standing Printar customer. The company has been boosting production for the last two years with Printar’s LGP-809 and is now excited to serve as a beta site for Printar’s most innovation, according to Jenaer Leiterplatten’s Managing Director Sven Nehrdich.



"We are excited to be the GreenJet beta site. We are constantly seeking ways to provide our customers with added value products, and our acquisition of this groundbreaking equipment will allow us to accomplish that goal,” said Mr. Nehrdich. “We are completely confident that this revolutionary system will cut our overhead by eliminating multiple costly processes plus it will enable us to achieve the best results in solder mask formation.”



Printar’s CEO Amir Noy is equally positive about the deal: "We value our collaboration with Jenaer Leiterplatten and are confident that with GreenJet, they will soon enjoy unprecedented quality and efficiency.”



Underscoring GreenJet’s tremendous commercial appeal, Mr. Noy continued: "This revolutionary product meets the challenges presented by the new, higher density PCB designs. Our system easily adjusts to the smaller pad spacing and tighter registration tolerance requirements. Plus, with GreenJet, one state-of-the-art printer operated by just one person can replace a room full of equipment and personnel. That means our clients get the ultimate savings: Time, money, workspace and labor".