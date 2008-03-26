TVonics Solutions selects XJTAG

TVonics Solutions, the British digital television device manufacturer, has selected the XJTAG boundary scan development system to debug, test and programme its diverse range of energy efficient digital TV products.

The XJTAG development system is being used by engineers at TVonics' design facility in Bridgend, South Wales (UK), to speed up debug and test of ball grid array (BGA) populated printed circuits boards containing a wide range of electronic devices including MPEG source decoder chips, Flash memory, Ethernet controllers, I2C devices, and termination resistors.



TVonics has also integrated XJTAG with the production JIG tester at its' contract manufacturing partner's site (Sony Manufacturing in Pencoed, South Wales) to enable products to be tested and programmed in-line in one single process.