Marc Dalderup Joins Rehm as new C.C.O.

Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH announced that Marc Dalderup has accepted the position of C.C.O. (Chief Commercial Officer), effective April 1.

Marc has spent 25 years in the global circuit board soldering market, where he began his career with Soltec BV as an Area Sales Manager in 1983. He held various positions in global sales management until 1997, when he left to join Cobar Soldering Materials as a partner. In December 1999, Marc returned to Vitronics Soltec. He was promoted to Vice President, Sales Americas in 2002, and the territory of Europe was added in 2004. Marc, along with his team members, were instrumental in building Vitronics Soltec into its current position In his new position with Rehm, Marc will be responsible for building and management of global sales structures, marketing and key account management.



In making the announcement, Johannes Rehm, C.E.O., said “We are pleased that Marc has agreed to join Rehm Thermal Systems’ Management Team in this role. Marc is a dynamic leader who likes challenges, and we know that his extensive experience and industry knowledge will be a great asset to our team in expanding Rehm’s position as a global company.”



Rehm's current General Sales Manager Henning Obloch will be promoted to VP Sales Europe and will continue managing the sales of Rehm Thermal Systems products in Europe.