Lyncolec release an online real time tracking system

UK based PCB producer Lyncolec has developed an On-Line real time tracking and Video display system for its customers.

This allows customers to progress the location of orders during the manufacturing process. Thus the customer knows if their product is going to be delivered on time, allowing them to plan/schedule their own production.



The next stage, which is under development at the moment, will be to allow customers to access real time and historical quality data for their product.



Lyncolec supplies multi layered PCB's in rigid, flexi or hybrid materials. The company employees 65 people and its market has been predominantly in the UK, but now they are seeing growth in Europe and the USA too.



The company who are already AS9100 accredited, are already working towards the next industry accreditation NADCAP and they expect have achieved this by the summer. Once NADCAP is in place, the ESA registration will be applied

for. Which will strengthen Lyncolec's ability to support the Aerospace and Defence Industry world wide.