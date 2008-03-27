Scanflex extends analogue/mixed-signal test capabilities

Germany based GOEPEL electronic, vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions introduces the SFX-6308 module.

This new SFX-Module features eight independent analogue I/O channels with additional digital resources and supports application specific in-system reconfiguration by means of the integrated VarioCORE technology.



“Boundary Scan users expect modern test systems to offer flexible support of analogue functions allowing them to extend structural test coverage to as many Unit Under Test (UUT) interfaces as possible” says Thomas Wenzel, Managing Director of GOEPEL electronic’s Boundary Scan Division.



SFX-6308 provides four output channels with extended current yield of up to 200mA at ± 10V and four bipolar input channels with a range of ± 10V. All channels have a 12 Bit resolution and can be disconnected from the UUT via relays. The module can be combined with any SCANFLEX controller (available for PCI, PCI Express, PXI, PXI Express, FireWire, USB, and LAN).



Standard features such as programmable range selection, external triggering, and VarioCORE technology make the SFX-6308 a versatile tool to test a variety of circuit functions, such as analogue/digital converters, DC/DC transformers, digital/analogue converters, digital potentiometers, and extremely low-resistance input stages in interaction with Boundary Scan operations. The reconfiguration of the integrated module resources additionally allows the programming of complex dynamic I/O functions that can be run autonomously, further extending the achievable fault coverage.