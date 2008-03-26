Totech unveils two new 1% Dry Cabinet models

The manufacturer of low humidity drying and storage cabinets and component handling specialist Totech will introduce new 1% RH models at the APEX show next month in Las Vegas.

Designed to help meet the challenges associated with IPC J-STS-033 for handling of Moisture Sensitive devices, the XSD Series delivers a host of performance features, precision measurement, 24/7 data logging and ergonomic touch screen operator interface.



The SDR Series combines the performance features of the XSD in a configuration that accepts full feeder trolleys from all Pick and Place manufacturers. Both products deploy self-regenerating desiccant technology.