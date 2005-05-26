Craftec opens office in China

Craftec, the distribution division of the international power supply group Powerbox, announces that it is to open an office in China. On the 1st June 2005.

Craftec will open an office in Shanghai, China, to distribute power supplies from its key power supply manufacturing partners.



When asked what this will mean for the Craftec organisation Roy Zhang, the General Manager of the new operation, said “The new Shanghai office will ensure we support Craftec customers on a truly global scale, and provide a continuity of support for our key manufacturing partners”.



Craftec was established when management from the parent company decided that a dedicated

power supply distribution division was needed by some of the world’s leading power supply

manufacturers. Powerbox itself had been trading for over thirty years and had already established a good reputation in the manufacture and distribution of power converter technology.



The establishment of an office in China will ensure that Craftec offers a worldwide support, Per O Mannerford, Powerbox Group CEO, added, “There has been a growing trend in the European electronics market place for manufacturers needing to move their production capabilities to the Far East, China in particular. Many of our customers were asking us to support them on a world wide basis. The opening of our Shanghai office enables us to support them and their customers, as well as adding the additional prospect of attracting new business in China itself for the power supply manufacturers we represent.”