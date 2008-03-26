Live production at UK's "NEW" Show

The UK’s event for the whole electronics industry, National Electronics Week has extended its educational line-up with the inclusion of two production lines.

Running live several times per day at the show in London’s Earls Court 2 over June 17th – 19th, the exhibit will showcase advanced Lead-Free production and test technologies in action.



Representing diverse electronics requirements, the NEW production lines will feature both four-layer and six-layer PCB types. Every board will be processed against a choice of different parameters including surface finish, stencils, solder paste and reflow processes.



By incorporating a broad range of process variables, the exhibit will ensure that visitors gain valuable insight into a variety of manufacturing demands. Ideal for attendees from every aspect of the electronics spectrum – from design and components, through to production and distribution – the live production lines will highlight how to achieve process optimisation in today’s lead-free environment.



All findings will be evaluated by a panel of experts from bare board and solder paste suppliers to independent industry representatives.