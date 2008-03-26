Electronics Production | March 26, 2008
The British market next for Hanzas Elektronika
Latvia based EMS-provider Hanzas Elektronika is targeting the Northern European market and the next step in the expansion progress will be the British Isles.
Hanzas Elektronika now works on streamlining all divisions of the group to allow a smooth business operation. That means to re-arrange work between the various facilities, introduce traceability and to establish an inventory system for the whole company to determine warehouse capacities.
All facilities will be equipped similarly to streamline production as much as possible, while distributing manufacturing orders between facilities. Tracking software, upgrading and standardising production lines, as well as a unified business strategy for Hanzas Elektronika lies now at the centre of activities, relates CEO Ilmars Osmanis.
“We continue our strategy and we are now focussing strictly on compatibility, ingenuity and a new manufacturing structure to accommodate various volumes,” says Ilmars Osmanis to evertiq.
Business was going well for Hanzas Elektronika last year as the group employed 12 new staff members at their Ventspils facility, bringing the number up to 37. They have also employed a Business Development Manager – Kaspars Ginter – so founder, owner and CEO Ilmars Osmanis can concentrate more on strategic business matters. This is also the reason why a new facility manager is currently being employed. He will be responsible for all Hanzas Elektronika facilities, although an official date has not been confirmed yet.
The Ventspils facility is the centre of the expansion plans and 2009, when the facility has been refurbished; it will be double in size and capacity.
Turnover for Hanzas Elektronika increased when they acquired Elektromekan in 2006. That year showed a turnover of €7 million and a profit of €900 000. Hanzas Elektronika was able to grow to €35 million and recorded a €500 000 profit in 2007. €27.1 million and a net profit of €200 000 stem from the Elektromekan.
The Elektromekan facility in Årjäng (Sweden) is now being restructured to fit the overall Hanzas Elektronika business strategy, concerning data handling, business system, manufacturing equipment as well as synchronising manufacturing processes.
“We are currently restructuring our machinery in the Elektromekan facility to be able to offer the same features as in our Ogre (Latvia) and Ventspils (Latvia) facilities. That is important for streamlining the order inflow, so we can produce faster, more flexible with our capacities used to the full. We also want to offer fast and reliable prototyping to our customers, if that is needed. Time-to-Market is a very important business feature in today’s market. Even more important for us at Hanzas Elektronika, with the type of product that we offer,” says Ilmars Osmanis.
”We don’t have time to continuously improve our products. It is important to introduce products to the market and our customers have something to sell. That means that we also offer low volume production, when prototypes have been produced. These batches can vary from 200 to 2000 product units,” says Ilmars Osmanis.
