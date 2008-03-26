Stevenage changes solder mask process

UK based PCB producer Stevenage Circuits Ltd has decided to change its photo imageable solder mask from green matt spray resist, to matt spray resist.

After extensive testing, Stevenage Circuits Ltd has decided to change its photo imageable solder mask from the Electra Polymers EMP 110/1972 green matt spray resist, to the Sun Chemicals (Coates) XV501T4 ImagecureSMART matt spray resist. The ImagecureSMART resist conforms to IPC SM840C class H, and offers a number of technical advantages for both the fabrication process and for the increasingly challenging designs, Stevenage Circuits said.