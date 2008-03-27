Design LED moves in readiness for expansion

Design LED Products Ltd has moved into new offices within the Alba Innovation Centre in Livingston. The move gives Design LED the capacity to expand its design, sales and product marketing teams in the coming months.

Commenting, James Gourlay, Technical Director and Founder said, “In recent months we have seen an increase in enquiries from potential new customers, as this trend continues we will need to increase our design engineering capabilities as well as adding sales support roles to the team. Moving to the Alba Innovation Centre ahead of those requirements will give us the platform from which to expand quickly as the business dictates.”



“It is encouraging to see companies like Design LED progress. Along with the support from Scottish Enterprise's High Growth Team, the advisory team at the Hillington Park Innovation Centre have supported James and his team from the early stages of his business and this has accumulated in his recent success and expansion from the Hillington Park Innovation Centre to our new facilities at Alba Innovation Centre,” commented Tom Ogilvie, CEO, Innovation Centres Scotland Ltd.