Electronics Production | March 26, 2008
Leoni announces fiscal figures for 2007
The Leoni Group maintained its course of growth in the 2007 financial year, exceeding its sales and earnings targets set at the beginning of the year.
As already announced in preliminary figures, consolidated sales rose by 12.3% and thus to a new record level of €2, 36 billion (PY: €2, 10 billion). Despite substantial pre-production spending on upcoming orders, the earnings before interest and taxes of €129.6 million nearly matched the previous year’s high level (of €130.6 million). With an increase of about 9%, Leoni generated a new high in net income of €86.2 million (PY: €79.3 million).
Free cash flow before spending on acquisitions and the dividend amounted to €100.6 million (PY: €65.9 million) and was thus well up on projections. Spending on property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets rose to €93.7 million in the period under report (PY: €83.7 million) and was therefore again well ahead of the depreciation/amortisation of €63.4 million. Both Leoni business divisions boosted their production capacity in 2007: To prepare for new projects from the motor vehicle industry, the Wiring Systems division expanded its facilities outside Germany. The Wire & Cable Solutions division invested above all in new plant to produce special cables.
Group-wide, Leoni employed 36,855 people on 31 December (PY: 35,129). This increase of about 5% was the result largely of expanded activity in the Wiring Systems division at various facilities and of acquisitions in the Wire & Cable Solutions division. In Germany, the number of employees grew by 183 to 4,060.
The Wiring Systems division benefited in the past year from the ongoing trend towards more electronic equipment in cars and thus to more complex wiring systems. The division consequently increased its sales by more than 3 percent to €986.0 million (PY: € 954.2 million). Wiring systems and cable harnesses for Mercedes Benz, General Motors and BMW as well as Ford were the main sales drivers.
Based on the good prospects for both divisions, Leoni’s consolidated sales will increase to at least €3 billion in 2008, with earnings before interest and taxes rising to about €140 million. At Group-level, sales are expected to increase to about €3.3 billion in 2009. Operating earnings should rise disproportionately strongly.
Free cash flow before spending on acquisitions and the dividend amounted to €100.6 million (PY: €65.9 million) and was thus well up on projections. Spending on property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets rose to €93.7 million in the period under report (PY: €83.7 million) and was therefore again well ahead of the depreciation/amortisation of €63.4 million. Both Leoni business divisions boosted their production capacity in 2007: To prepare for new projects from the motor vehicle industry, the Wiring Systems division expanded its facilities outside Germany. The Wire & Cable Solutions division invested above all in new plant to produce special cables.
Group-wide, Leoni employed 36,855 people on 31 December (PY: 35,129). This increase of about 5% was the result largely of expanded activity in the Wiring Systems division at various facilities and of acquisitions in the Wire & Cable Solutions division. In Germany, the number of employees grew by 183 to 4,060.
The Wiring Systems division benefited in the past year from the ongoing trend towards more electronic equipment in cars and thus to more complex wiring systems. The division consequently increased its sales by more than 3 percent to €986.0 million (PY: € 954.2 million). Wiring systems and cable harnesses for Mercedes Benz, General Motors and BMW as well as Ford were the main sales drivers.
Based on the good prospects for both divisions, Leoni’s consolidated sales will increase to at least €3 billion in 2008, with earnings before interest and taxes rising to about €140 million. At Group-level, sales are expected to increase to about €3.3 billion in 2009. Operating earnings should rise disproportionately strongly.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments