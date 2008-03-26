Digi-Key & MeshNetics in global distribution deal

Digi-Key and MeshNetics announced that the companies have entered into an agreement for the worldwide distribution of MeshNetics’ ZigBee modules, development boards and development kits.

MeshNetics is a creator of easy-to-use ZigBee modules and software. This gives OEMs and system integrators a faster market entrance and significant cost savings. MeshNetics products are used to create reliable, self-healing wireless networks that enable solutions in building automation, energy efficiency, HVAC, AMR, predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and other application areas.



Digi-Key is a broad-line distributor of board level components. The company’s focus on product selection facilitates the company to supply a broad range of customers from all areas of industry and commerce. Streamlined processes enable Digi-Key to serve a global economy from its single 600,000 square foot facility in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.



MeshNetics products stocked by Digi-Key are featured in its print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key.