Charcroft buys distributor

UK based Charcroft Electronics Ltd has acquired the business in trade and products from MCB Components Ltd.

Included in this arrangement is the transfer of the franchises previously held by MCB Components Ltd , including that for Texas Instruments "Klixon" controls.



Charcroft Electronics Ltd has been a specialist distributor to UK and overseas customers in industrial, military-aerospace and other professional markets for over 30 years and the MCB range of components compliments its existing range of products.