Global Semiconductor equipment sales totalled $42.77 billion in 07

SEMI reports that the global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totalled $42.77 billion in 2007. This represents a year-over-year increase of six percent.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the report presents a summary of the monthly billings and bookings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.



The report, which includes data for seven major semiconductor producing regions and 23 product categories, shows worldwide billings totalled $42.77 billion in 2007 (PY:$40.47 billion).



“Supported by the momentum of the 300 mm ramp and intensive memory investments, the global semiconductor equipment industry experienced its second best year ever," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.



For the first time, the Taiwan market region spent more semiconductor equipment than any other region, growing 46% over 2006 to reach US$10.65 billion. Japan claimed the number two spot with $9.31 billion in equipment sales. South Korea is third and reaches $7.35 billion, passing North America at $6.55 billion. China continued with its expansion by growing 26% over 2006, reaching $2.92 billion.



The Rest of World region, which aggregates Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets, decreased 18%. The equipment market in Europe decreased 8% in 2006.



The global wafer processing equipment market segment increased 11%; the assembly and packaging segment grew 15%, the total test equipment sales decreased 21%. Other front end and wafer manufacturing equipment increased 2%.



The data is available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (SEMS) Report.