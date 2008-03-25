SMT & Inspection | March 25, 2008
Global Semiconductor equipment sales totalled $42.77 billion in 07
SEMI reports that the global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totalled $42.77 billion in 2007. This represents a year-over-year increase of six percent.
Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the report presents a summary of the monthly billings and bookings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
The report, which includes data for seven major semiconductor producing regions and 23 product categories, shows worldwide billings totalled $42.77 billion in 2007 (PY:$40.47 billion).
“Supported by the momentum of the 300 mm ramp and intensive memory investments, the global semiconductor equipment industry experienced its second best year ever," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.
For the first time, the Taiwan market region spent more semiconductor equipment than any other region, growing 46% over 2006 to reach US$10.65 billion. Japan claimed the number two spot with $9.31 billion in equipment sales. South Korea is third and reaches $7.35 billion, passing North America at $6.55 billion. China continued with its expansion by growing 26% over 2006, reaching $2.92 billion.
The Rest of World region, which aggregates Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets, decreased 18%. The equipment market in Europe decreased 8% in 2006.
The global wafer processing equipment market segment increased 11%; the assembly and packaging segment grew 15%, the total test equipment sales decreased 21%. Other front end and wafer manufacturing equipment increased 2%.
The data is available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (SEMS) Report.
The report, which includes data for seven major semiconductor producing regions and 23 product categories, shows worldwide billings totalled $42.77 billion in 2007 (PY:$40.47 billion).
“Supported by the momentum of the 300 mm ramp and intensive memory investments, the global semiconductor equipment industry experienced its second best year ever," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.
For the first time, the Taiwan market region spent more semiconductor equipment than any other region, growing 46% over 2006 to reach US$10.65 billion. Japan claimed the number two spot with $9.31 billion in equipment sales. South Korea is third and reaches $7.35 billion, passing North America at $6.55 billion. China continued with its expansion by growing 26% over 2006, reaching $2.92 billion.
The Rest of World region, which aggregates Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets, decreased 18%. The equipment market in Europe decreased 8% in 2006.
The global wafer processing equipment market segment increased 11%; the assembly and packaging segment grew 15%, the total test equipment sales decreased 21%. Other front end and wafer manufacturing equipment increased 2%.
The data is available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (SEMS) Report.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments